BREXIT: Pushing for amendments

Angels for Europe continue in their efforts to scrutinise the EU (Withdrawal) Bill.

We think it is of interest to your readers who are following the Brexit process, and who want to be re-assured that we are acting democratically.

The House of Commons committee stage started on Tuesday, November 14.

We have asked the four MPs in Northumberland to support some amendments to the Bill.

The first one, and our priority, is Amendment 69.

This says that if Parliament fails to approve the terms of exit for the UK, the UK will remain in the EU on the same terms as it is now.

There are two other amendments which we are now asking our MPs to support.

Amendment seven is related to 69 in that it requires a separate Bill to put the terms of exit to Parliament for a vote.

Amendment 355 requires the final deal with the EU to be approved by statute passed by both Parliament and the devolved administrations.

We have written to the four Northumberland MPs — Ronnie Campbell, Ian Lavery, Guy Opperman and Anne-Marie Trevelyan — to ask them to support these as well.

We are waiting to see what our MPs think of our suggestions.

Diane Milburn

Angels for Europe