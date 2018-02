A gathering of people born in many countries, who now live in the Morpeth and Ashington areas, enjoyed an international party at a Morpeth town centre venue last week.

The countries included Spain, Albania, Gambia, Iraq, Germany, Ivory Coast, the UK, Ireland and South Africa.

The event was organised by Bridget Gubbins and Itziar Brock-Amorrortu. Morpeth Mayor Nic Best was the guest of honour.