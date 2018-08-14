Britain in Bloom judging for town

Another tour of Morpeth’s fabulous floral displays – this time for the national judges.

Following on from the Northumbria in Bloom assessment last month, the various projects and initiatives were once again in the spotlight for the Royal Horticultural Society Britain in Bloom finals.

Morpeth In Bloom 2018'Picture by Jane Coltman

The team of Morpeth Town Council, Northumberland County Council, Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade and Heighley Gate have worked together throughout the year.

The town is awash with red, white and blue to mark the centenary of the First World War ending and the Royal Air Force. The colours for some displays in Carlisle Park are green, white and violet to reflect 100 years since women were given the right to vote.

One of the judges, Mel Henley, left said the town “looks absolutely fantastic” and fellow Judge Jon Wheatley congratulated the team and others in Morpeth on their “wonderful effort”.

The town council has been running a number of contests, including the Morpeth Heroes competition to replace the designs for the planters on the Market Place.

There were a number of individual entries and entries from Abbeyfields School, Morpeth First School and Newminster Middle School.

All entries, including the winning and runner-up designs, are on display in the Town Hall (Butter Market) until the beginning of September.

Coun Nic Best, previous Mayor of Morpeth, said: “It’s great to see so many hanging baskets in the town, paid for by individual shops. The baskets process is co-ordinated by the Chamber of Trade and Heighley Gate provide them and look after the watering.

“As well as the core team, Sanderson Arcade, Greater Morpeth Development Trust, the Old Bakehouse Millennium Green trustees, Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock, other local organisations, groups and clubs and individuals made a valuable contribution.”