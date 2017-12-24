Broadband lets company fire up

A firewood company is turning up the heat this Christmas, thanks to an upgrade to superfast fibre broadband.

Northumberland Logs, based on the Meldon Park estate, supplies locally-produced, sustainable firewood for fires and wood burners the length and breadth of the region.

Since the upgrade, completed as part of the multi-million pound iNorthumberland roll-out, the company has been able to launch a new website enabling customers to order online and ensure they are well stocked with logs for the festive season.

Owner James Cookson said: “The upgrade to superfast broadband could not come soon enough for us as a business.

“Our broadband speeds have rocketed from extremely slow to around 30Mbps. This has helped us massively as we’ve launched a new, more interactive website that allows customers to choose from a vast range of products and for the whole transaction, including payment and delivery, to be processed seamlessly.

“All our logs are British, with up to 90 per cent of what we produce grown on the estate and the rest sourced from other parts of the region.

“What started out as a business selling waste wood from the estate has grown beyond our expectations. We have pledged to plant 250,000 trees on the estate by 2025 to ensure that we are truly sustainable.

“Having a reliable, faster broadband connection is now a must. We need to be able to process customer orders efficiently and, now that we can, we are recruiting more staff, including an estate woodsman, to deal with the increased volumes of orders.”

He added that the faster broadband speeds are also helping the business with its ‘cut your own Christmas tree’ service.

Engineers from Openreach, the business responsible for Britain’s largest phone and broadband network, completed the Meldon Park upgrades.