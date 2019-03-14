Broken down train causes delays on East Coast Main Line

Southbound services between Edinburgh and London have been delayed this morning due to a broken down train in Northumberland.

The 5.48am Edinburgh to Kings cross train broke down near Belford, blocking the southbound East Coast Main Line.

The 11am Kings Cross to Edinburgh has been cancelled to allow engineers to examine for any line damage following the broken down train. Following the cancellation of this service, the 11:30am Kings Cross to Edinburgh service will call additionally at Berwick.

The 4:30pm Edinburgh to Kings Cross service will be cancelled. Customers may travel on the 4pm or 5pm departure from Edinburgh to Kings Cross. The 5pm will call additionally at Berwick.