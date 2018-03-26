Builders’ merchants to open new £1m site in Morpeth this summer

A building merchant is set to move to Morpeth this summer after a £1million investment.

Independent builders’ merchant James Burrell will open its newest branch in Coopies Lane Industrial Estate this July.

A total of around 12 jobs are set to be created and the site will offer a range of building and timber products, as well as landscaping and roofing supplies.

Stephen Richardson, joint Managing Director of James Burrell, said: “We’re delighted to announce that we will be opening a new branch in Morpeth this summer.

“We’re proud of our long heritage in the region and we’re looking forward to giving the local builders and tradesmen an improved service through this new location.

“The new depot will also allow us to improve the service to our existing contract customers in Morpeth, Alnwick and surrounding areas of Northumberland.”

Mark Richardson, fellow Managing Director, said: “Part of what makes our offer so strong is our staff — the expertise and knowledge of the team is one of the main reasons why our customers come back time and time again.

“This is another important milestone in the history of our company. We’ll be running a series of introductory offers so watch this space.”

Out of the new Morpeth location, the company will provide a full range of civils, timber, roofing, insulation and Heavyside building materials.

It will be the company’s ninth branch across the North East and Yorkshire, joining Blyth, Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, Bishop Auckland, Stockton, York and Ossett.

For more information about James Burrell visit www.jamesburrell.com