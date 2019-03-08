Building society branch in town centre to receive an upgrade

The Morpeth branch of Newcastle Building Society is set to become the latest part of its network to get a major upgrade.

It is creating an enhanced, open plan branch in the Market Place as part of a continuing multi-million pound investment.

To allow the required work to take place, the branch has now been closed – this was done this afternoon – with the refurbished branch expected to re-open in May.

A community space that will provide a free location in which people, groups and good causes can hold meetings and events forms part of the new design and there will be additional space for transactions.

Stuart Miller, customer director of Newcastle Building Society, said: “While many financial institutions are closing branches across the region, the Society remains fully committed to maintaining and enhancing a modern branch network that sits right at the heart of our communities.

“Our investment programme is designed to ensure our customers have access to the high-quality services and facilities that they expect from a modern financial institution, and we’ve had a fantastic customer response to the branches where work has already been completed.

“Our newly-upgraded Ashington branch is available to serve Morpeth customers while refurbishment work is on-going, alongside our nearby Cramlington and Ponteland branches, and while we are sorry for any inconvenience that the temporary branch closure might cause, we think they will very much like what they see when it re-opens.”