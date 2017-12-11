Business strikes gold and silver at awards

Morpeth-based Pro-Ad is celebrating winning gold and silver at a prestigious national award ceremony.

The international promotional merchandise solutions company won the accolades at the IPM COGS Awards.

Pro-Ad won the Gold Award for its work in producing bespoke, colour coated computer mice for industrial paint company AkzoNobel.

It created a memorable gift that helped Akzo Nobel engage its staff with its Colour of the Year whilst celebrating its new premises.

The Silver Award went to Pro-Ad for its SSE Vulnerability Packs project.

SSE requested Pro-Ad’s help in putting together 12,000 packs that would be used to support its vulnerable customers who live in remote areas in the event of a power cut during storms.

Pro-Ad’s Managing Director Carlo Nardini said: “We are delighted to have won the Gold and Silver awards at the IPM COGS Awards, especially as we were competing against campaigns for popular brands with an international presence.

“The awards come as great recognition of our team and its efforts in providing our clients with the best quality of service and innovative promotional merchandise solutions.

“We endeavour to keep improving our services even further and to have more chances to represent nationally and abroad the excellence showcased by businesses in the North East.”

The awards were launched by the IPM to recognise the contribution made by marketing providers to the success of promotional campaigns.

The celebratory lunch was held at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London.