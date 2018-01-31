Chamber of Commerce helps businesses export £1.4bn of goods overseas

Nearly £1.4billion worth of goods and services were shipped overseas from North East businesses, figures for 2017 show.

The North East England Chamber of Commerce’s international trade team helped companies from car giant Nissan to beverage business Fentimans to sell their products and services around the world.

As well as export documentation, there were successful trade missions to China and Boston in the last two months of 2017.

Julie Underwood, Chamber International Trade Director, said: “The trade documentation figures are a great indicator of our exporting prowess in the North East.

“I am also delighted that feedback on the trade missions has been excellent.

“Many people who export start small and relatively local, then develop their confidence and feel ambitious to try and trade further afield.

“We have a whole range of sectors and countries’ trade shows lined up in the coming year, which give our North East businesses the chance to grow their client base.

“With our Northern Powerhouse partners, for example, we are taking a mission to the Paris Maison and Object exhibition, then life science companies are going to the UAE for the Arab Health Fair.

“There is also a new to export mission to Berlin in February, with a focus on digital and creative businesses.”

The Chamber has specialist advisers who support companies to attend these events at every step of the way. It has also a dedicated export documentation service, which has facilitated international trade to the four corners of the globe.