Excellent Customer Service award for Allingtons Kia

Motability customers in Ashington can be sure of receiving award winning customers service when they visit local dealer allingtons, who have won a regional award for their work with the Motability Car Scheme.

The accolade is part of a programme of awards run by Motability Operations, to recognise and reward outstanding customer service provided by local Motability dealerships.

Picanto from Kia's Motability Scheme

The Dealer Awards programme is designed to reward best practice and ensure all Motability customers receive exemplary customer service across the Motability Scheme’s national dealer network. The Awards are judged by how a dealer delivers the Scheme to customers, which is assessed by customer feedback and reviews of their performance. All winners of the quarterly awards are automatically entered into the national, annual awards which are announced at the beginning of he following year.

Peter Wilson, General Manager - Dealer Relations at Motability Operations, explains:

“The focus of these awards is to thank our dealer partners for providing consistently positive customer service experience after all, they are often the first point of contact for our customers. It’s important for us to recognise our dealer partners who go above and beyond when representing the Motability Scheme and highlight those who are setting a great example of how to do it well, like Brian Dorman. Many congratulations to them on the award”.

Celebrating their Motability Dealer Award win, Brian Dorman from Allingtons Kia, said:

Allingtons Kia receiving Motability awards.

“All of us at Allingtons Kia are incredibly proud to win this Motability Dealer Award and are pleased to be recognised for our dedication to working in partnership with the scheme, which is renowned for its high standards. We look forward to to continuing our award winning approach to business and customer service and to welcoming many more Motability customers through our doors.”

Anyone who receives the Higher Rate Mobility Component of the Disability Living Allowance, the Enhanced Rate of the Motability Component of Personal Independence Payment, War Pensioners’ Motability Supplement or Armed Forces Independence Payment can exchange their weekly payment to lease a new car through the Motability Scheme, servicing, RAC breakdown assistance and replacement tyres are included in the cost of the lease.

For more information about the Motability Scheme and to find your local dealer, visit www.motability.co.uk or call 0800 953 7000.

For more information on Allingtons Kia please call 01670 817997 or visit www.allingtonskia.co.uk.