Mining group invests to tackle emissions

A mining business is investing more than £500,000 to help cut emissions at its sites in the area.

A £615,000 plant investment is set to help Banks Mining make further progress in minimising vehicle emissions at its current and planned future operations in Northumberland.

The family-owned firm has taken delivery of three 27.5 tonne Komatsu WA470-8 loading shovels at its Shotton surface mine near Blagdon, which are now being used to move materials around the site.

They provide fuel efficiency savings of around 40 per cent compared to other similar plants.

The machines, which can carry a load of up to eight tonnes, have been sourced through Marubeni-Komatsu’s Chester-le-Street branch, and have been tailored to meet the specific operating requirements at Shotton.

Robbie Bentham, Plant Director, said: “Keeping our plant fleet up to date, ensuring it is working with maximum efficiency and making the right equipment available to our highly-skilled teams are all essential parts of our surface mining operations.

“We recognised the benefits that would come with an investment in this equipment, and have had excellent support from the Komatsu team in configuring the vehicles to do the work in the best possible way.

“The performance data from the new equipment is invaluable, and having greater fuel efficiency is helping us in our continuing drive to minimise emissions from plant used on our surface mines. This enables us to maximise investment in the North East economy.”