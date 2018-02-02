Morpeth company helping Strictly star keep dancing for tour

A Morpeth company is putting a spring in the step of former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff’s latest show.

Pharma Nord is providing vitamin supplements to the cast and crew of Dance To The Music throughout the current 39-date nationwide tour, which is visiting the Playhouse Whitley Bay next week.

The production, choreographed by and starring Kristina alongside fellow ex-Strictly professional Robin Windsor, Oksana Platero and Jason Platero from So You Think You Can Dance, takes audiences on a journey of dance through the decades, from the 1920s right up to today.

Pharma Nord will be helping the cast of dancers, singers and crew to cope with the rigours of an extensive two-month tour.

Bent Henriksen, Managing Director at Pharma Nord UK, said: “We are delighted to be linking up with Kristina Rihanoff and the stars of Dance To The Music as they take their show across the country.

“We know that Kristina has been feeling the benefits of Pharma Nord products for a number of years so it is terrific that we can help her and the rest of the cast and crew to keep on top form as they entertain audiences in theatres in England, Scotland and Wales.

“Performing night after night in different venues and locations does put a strain on the body, particularly during winter time when illnesses are more prevalent, so getting access to a wide range of supplements and vitamins will hopefully keep everyone involved in the show at their best throughout the tour — and, of course, for Kristina and friends to keep dancing.”

Kristina said: “This is our most spectacular show yet and we are all really looking forward to wowing the crowds across the UK.

“It’s great that so many people will be able to come and see us, but with such an extensive tour, it’s important that everyone keeps fit and healthy throughout the two months.

“That’s why it’s great to get the support of Pharma Nord for this tour. I’ve been taking its supplements for over three years and have really felt the benefits, both in terms of my energy and recovery levels when I am working and in my overall health.”

Frankie Brogan, Senior Nutritionist at Pharma Nord UK, said: “Dancers put their bodies under a lot of stress, both during rehearsals and in performances.

“Whilst a well balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals and a good night’s sleep will help their bodies to recover, neither of these are guaranteed, especially when you’re out on the road in an extensive touring production.

“Taking the right supplements, such as Bio-Quinone Q10, Vitamin D3 and Bio-Magnesium, will help to support the cast and crew of Dance To The Music throughout their tour and beyond.”

Pharma Nord has been producing and supplying pharmaceutical quality vitamins and dietary supplements to consumers, health food shops, pharmacies, hospitals and practitioners in the UK for more than 25 years.