New business awards are launched

A new national awards ceremony aimed at recognising the achievements of start-up businesses has been launched.

The National Best New Business Awards, organised by Events and PR, is open to entries from businesses that formed between January 2015 and December 2017.

There are 17 categories, including Arts and Entertainment Business of the Year, Charity of the Year, Pub of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Business Woman of the Year and Young Entrepreneur, plus construction, exporter, tourism, leisure, manufacturing and retail.

The closing date is March 15. For more details call 01908 542720 or go to www.bestnewbusinessawards.co.uk