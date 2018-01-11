New deal to improve quality of health services

North East NHS staff have been awarded a national contract to help improve the quality of health and care services.

The North East Quality Observatory Service (NEQOS) – managed by Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW) and South Tees Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – has been appointed by NICE as the new provider for its National Collaborating Centre for Indicator Development (NCCID) programme.

Paula Whitty, Director of NEQOS, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support NICE with the development of indicators that measure evidence-based practice.

“We are confident this will impact on the quality of patient care leading to better outcomes for patients and the public.”

NICE, the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence, develops indicators for general practice and clinical commissioning groups (CCGs).

It covers a wide range of topics, for example, the identification and management of atrial fibrillation, checking for signs of depression during post-natal check-ups, cervical cancer screening and the potential benefits of compiling an autism register.

NICE indicators help to determine whether guidance is being delivered in practice, and whether this implementation is leading to better care.