NORTHUMBERLAND BUSINESS AWARDS: Still time to put yourself in the running

With just over a week left to enter, we are sharing one of this year’s Northumberland Business Awards nominations to encourage others.

Mrs O’s Caring Hands, based in Blyth, which started in December 2016, has put itself forward in the New Business (under two years) category.

In her nomination, Joan Wilson said: “I decided to start my own care company up following my passion for looking after the elderly. I have been in the health and social-care sector for around 20 years, starting out as a care worker and working my way through the ranks up to registered manager and now I am a director.

“My passion for care came to a head following me looking after a lady with dementia whom I called Mrs O, hence the reason why the company is named Mrs O’s Caring Hands.

“I successfully came through CQC registration in December, starting off opening an office and having no staff or clients. I have slowly built the business and now I have 20 staff and around 32 clients.”

The awards are sponsored by Northumberland County Council, Northumberland College, Excel North East Ltd, Northumbrian Water and Macdonald Hotels, owner of ceremony venue Linden Hall.

To enter, complete the form in this week’s paper, describing why you think the nominated company should win, in no more than 400 words.

Send the form to Nominations, North East Press, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA, or email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk

Entries must be received by 5pm on Monday, January 29. The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner at Linden Hall on Thursday, February 15.

The awards are organised by Northeast Press, publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.