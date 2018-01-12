Northumberland holiday lettings company celebrates ten years

A leading holiday lettings company is celebrating its ten year anniversary.

Cottages in Northumberland started with a handful of holiday cottages in Seahouses and now has more than 220 properties across Northumberland on its portfolio.

Managing Director Rick McCordall, attributes the business’ success to the rise in popularity of the staycation and the growth of tourism in Northumberland.

He said: “Our success is inextricably linked to the growth of tourism in the area.

“Northumberland will continue to grow as a holiday destination, but it needs to retain its character. We don’t want it to become too commercial.

“It is important that Northumberland continues to manage its growth, in doing so preserving the charm of the region, so that everyone can still enjoy its unspoilt award-winning coastline and countryside.”

Mr McCordall started Cottages in Northumberland with business partner Jeremy Middleton after a memorable holiday in Seahouses.

He said: “I remember spending a couple of nights in a holiday cottage in Seahouses before I started to invest in property in Northumberland.

“I remember visiting The Olde Ship Inn in Seahouses, enjoying fish and chips on the High Street, having a walk along Bamburgh Beach and relaxing in front of a log fire. I thought to myself — this is great, I can sell this.”

Cottages in Northumberland began when Rick and Jeremy bought a number of holiday cottages in Seahouses.

After generating a substantial amount of bookings, they were soon approached by other cottages owners who were looking to increase their income through holiday lettings.

Mr McCordall said: “Probably the most significant milestone was when an owner of a cottage asked us to look after theirs for them.

“It wasn’t in our initial plan to look after other people’s properties, just the ones we owned, but it got us thinking. It just snowballed from there and we now have over 220 properties on our website.”

For more information visit www.cottagesinnorthumberland.co.uk/ or call 0191 231 3020.