Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
November 13
North East Livestock Sales sold 76 store cattle and 402 store lambs.
Store Lambs
All lambs forward were smaller and longer keep types meeting a similar trade.
Texels 62, 59 Bagraw, 59 Blossom Plantation, 56 Coneygarth, Mules 56.50 Blossom Plantation, 51, 50 Bagraw, Lleyn x 54 Lorbottle, Dorset 55.50 West Thorpe Hall.
Calves
Lim strs 1000 Howick Seahouses, 840, 800 Houndalee, 800 Belsay Barns, Angus strs 880, 870 Brewery, 800, 700 Angerton Broom, Char strs 920 Riplington, 800 Sandylands, Char hfrs 875, 795 Riplington, 700 Sandylands.
Cattle
Angus strs 1160 (2), 1120 South Lyham, Lim strs 940 Dene House, Angus hfrs 1065, 1035 South Lyham, Lim hfrs 990, 900 Dene House, Char hfrs 990 Riplington.
November 16
North East Livestock Sales sold 58 prime cattle including 16 cows and 3010 sheep comprising 2357 lambs and 653 cast ewes and rams.
Lambs
More heavies forward with fewer smart handy weights. SQQ 177p. Heavies 160p.
Beltex 95, 94, 90 Keepwick, 91 Halton Shield, 88 Low Espley, 87 Howick Scar, 87 Shaw House, Herds House, 85.50 Cockhall, 85 Hemelspeth, Texels 94, 92, 91 Brinkburn Newhouses, 91.50 South Bellshill, 90 East Coldside, 88.50 Howick Estate, 88 Harnham Hall, 86.50 East Trewick, Stonecroft, Suffolks 87, 85.50 South Bellshill, 87 Newham Hall, 85.50 Eslington Hill, 85 Sharperton Edge, Mules 77.50 Blagdon Burn.
Beltex 221p, 214p Keepwick, 215p Low Espley, 207p Howick Scar, Herds House, 203p Matfen, Texels 205p Harnham Hall, 201p Low Hall, 200p Cockhall, 197p Shaw House.
Ewes
Texels 97 Wheldon, 94 Intake, 92 South Lyham, 92, 90 East Trewick, 90 Matfen, Folly House, East Coldside, Suffolk 94 Wheldon, 90, 88 Dovecote, 90, 88 Ingoe Low Hall, 90 Thrunton, 88 Whittingham Grange, Cheviot/Mule 89, 84 West Bolton, 84 North Swinhoe, Cheviots 84, 78 East Ditchburn, Vendeen 86 South Lyham, Tughall Grange, Beltex 84 Low Espley, Mules 74 South Lyham 64 Tughall Grange, Tritlington, Ingoe, Black Face 50, 48 Alnham, 46 Harnham Hall, 44 Buston, Texel Rams 104, 100 Gallow Hill Tilesheds.
Cattle
Flesh in short supply.
Lim hfrs 223p Blagdon Burn, 222p Make Me Rich, 217p Black Callerton, Angus hfrs 210p Tughall Grange, 206p Low Hall, Lim strs 222p, 216p Make Me Rich.
Angus hfrs 1425, 1389 Yetlington, Lim hfrs 1314 The Brocks, Lim strs 1449, 1422, 1366 Make Me Rich, 1360 Blagdon Burn, Angus strs 1340 (twp) Warton.
Cows
A nice show of fleshed cows returning an overall average of 131p.
Lim x 1586 (158p) East Coldside, Sim 1390, 940 (153p) Herds House, 984 Shipley Smallburns, Hereford 1233 (142p) Tughall Grange, Devon 1148 (146p) Shipley Hill, Shorthorn x 1098 (146p) East Ditchburn, Angus 1044 Broome Hill, 1019 (138p) Yetlington, 960, 900 Glanton Town, B Blue 973 Warton.
Almost Done!
Registering with Morpeth Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.