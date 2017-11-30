Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
November 23
North East Livestock Sales sold 62 prime cattle, including 17 cast cows and 2,329 sheep, comprising 1,717 lambs and 612 cast ewes and rams.
Cattle: More flesh about with all classes in good demand.
Lim hfrs 243p, 239p Low Hall (bought by C Nicholson & Son, Whitley Bay & R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick), 232p Blagdon Burn (R Turnbull & Sons). B Blue hfrs 227p, 224p Nesbit (F Robson, C Siswick).
B Blue strs 240p Fowberry Moor (R Green & Son, Longframlington). Lim strs 226p Oakdene Grange (R Green & Son), 220p Blagdon Burn (R Turnbull & Sons), 218p Make Me Rich.
Lim hfrs 1492, 1386 Low Hall. Angus hfrs 1407 Craster Heugh, 1318 Sharperton Edge. BB hfrs 1362, 1313 Nesbit.
BB strs 1517 Fowberry Moor. Lim strs 1464, 1386 Blagdon Burn, 1430 Oakdene Grange, 1421 Make Me Rich. Angus strs 1431, 1400 Tuthill.
Char Bull 1452 Rosebrough.
Cows: More leaner sorts, but a similar trade.
Angus 1106 (140p) Warton, 1088, 1009 (128p) Great Ryle. Limousin 1042 (136p) Warton, 931 (139p) Make Me Rich. Shorthorn 908 (129p) Warton.
Aged Lim Bull 1376 Trewhitt Steads. Char Bull 1247 East Ditchburn.
Lambs: Numbers less, but trade sharper. SQQ 185p. Heavies 166p.
Beltex 94, 91.50 Pasture House (Forster), 93.50, 87.50 Herds House, 91.50, 87 Low Espley, 90, 89, 87.50 (two) Glanton Town, 90, 87.50 Chevington Moor, 85.50 Matfen Estate. Texels 93 Beal Bank, 92, 87 Howick Estate, 92, 90.50 Clarabad Mill, 90 South Charlton, Wheldon, 88 Eslington Hill, 87.50, 87 South Carter Moor.
Beltex 230p Herds House, 222p (two), 209p (two), 208p Glanton Town, 219p, 216p Matfen Estate, 216p, 203p Hemelspeth, 212p, 208p Low Espley. Texels 209p Lucker, 205p Glanton Town, 200p Howick Estate. Char 210p Black Heddon.
Ewes: All classes dearer on the week.
Texels 120,90 Wheldon, 110, 90 Newton Red House, 104 Low Town, 101 Embleton Steads, 94 South Carter Moor. Vendeen 92 Tughall Grange. Beltex 109, 96 (two) Annstead, 100 Hemelspeth. Suffolk 105 Warton, 90 Redsteads, 89 Low Town, Great Ryle, 88 Rosebrough, Tosson Tower.
Mule 75, 70 Tughall Grange, 71 Chesterhill, 70, 69, 66 Hedgeley, 69 East Newham. HB 93, 90 Warton. Chev 80 High Fodderlee, Warton. Swale 42 (two) Hedgeley, 39 Blackhalls. BF 48 Hope Farm, 40 Craster Heugh.
Texel Rams 118 Newton Red House, 114 Chesterhill. Suff Rams 94 Elilaw.
