Northumberland Livestock

November 22

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Sold 359 lambs and 221 ewes and rams.

Lamb numbers lighter, all classes again in keen demand.

Leading Prices per head: Texel £85, £83 Greenhead, Reston, £84, £81.50, £80 Black Heddon, £83 Kettleburn, £82 Newstead, £81 East Newburn, £80.50 Lorbottle, £80, £79.50, £79 Mindrum Farming Co. Suffolk £85, £81 East Fleetham, £83.50 (3) Castlelaw. Vendeen £77.50 Craigs House.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel 200p, 197.5p, 181.1p Black Heddon, 178.6p Mindrum Farming Co, 177.4p Kettleburn. Beltex 182.3p East Newburn. Suffolk 175p, 174.4p Newstead.

Ewe numbers similar, many horned ewes on offer.

Texel £118 East Fleetham, £93 Greenhead, Reston, £88 Elford, £83 Haugh Head. Suffolk £98 Greenhead, Reston, £92, £83.50 East Fleetham, £84 Haugh Head. Mule £75 Reavley Greens. Blackfaced £52, £51 Burncastle.

Rams: Oxford £110 East Fleetham. Texel £90 Haugh Head.