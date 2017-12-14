Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

December 4

North East Livestock Sales sold 102 store cattle, 2 cows and calves and 511 store lambs.

Cattle

Cows and calves 1550, 980 Proctor Steads.

Calves

Lim blks 1140, 1010, 1000 Low Town, 980 Grange House, 970, 940 Great Ryle, 810 Houndalee, Char x blks 1000, 950, 925 Great Ryle, 720, 690 Belsay Barns, B Blue blks 740, 660 Angerton Broomhouse, Lim hfrs 900, 830 Thornham Hill, 650 Angerton Broomhouse, Char hfrs 930 Great Ryle, Sim hfrs 800 Great Ryle, 770 Houndalee, Angus hfrs 660 Broome Hill.

Cattle

Lim blks 1210 Grange House, Angus blks 1100, 1000 South Lyham, Angus hfrs 1085, 1045, 1020 South Lyham, 900, 885 Hazon House, Lim hfrs 1000 Grange House, 970 Hazon House, Belt Gall hfrs 720, 700 Blagdon.

Store Lambs

Texels 70.50, 62.50 Dunstan Hill, 68, 63 West Newtown, 64.50, 61 Castle Farm, Suffolks 67.50, 62 Castle Farm, 62, 61 Elford, Char 61 Blossom Plantation, 56 Coneygarth, Hampshire 57.50, 57 Middle Coldcotes, Cheviots 60.50, 60 Linbrig, 58 Hawdon Grange, Mules 54 Blossom Plantation, Black Face 37 Hawdon Grange.

December 7

North East Livestock Sales sold 58 prime cattle including 27 cows and 3099 sheep comprising 2340 lambs and 759 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle

A more commercial show forward.

Lim hfrs 239p Low Hall, 229p, 225p, 220p Blagdon Burn, 217p South Bellshill.

Angus hfrs 1430, 1370 East Coldside, Lim hfrs 1360 Blagdon Burn.

Cows.

More leaner sorts on offer.

Limousin 1400 (175p) Howick Seahouses, 975 (140p) Chibburn, Angus 1200 (134p) Yetlington, 943 (127p) South Lyham, Devon 1076 (139p) Warton, Hereford 980 (138p) Braeside, Luing 973 (130p) Warton, Aged Bull 1190 (107p) South Side.

Lambs

All types again well sold. SQQ 185p. Heavies 170p.

Beltex 100 Birchwood, 99.50 Thorns Farm, 95 Redsteads, 94.50, 91, 90 Glanton Town, 93, 90 Howick Scar, Texels 98 Eslington Hill, 95, 94 South Bellshill, 94 Beal Bank, 92 Ulgham, 91 Juries House, Linden Hill Head, 90 South Carter Moor, Suffolk x 94, 92, 91, 90.50, 90 Brandon – 101 Averaged £91.60, 94, 93 South Bellshill, 91 East Ditchburn, 90 Rugley, 89.50 Blagdon Burn, Vendeen x 93, 91, 90 Shipley Hill, Charolais x 90 Ferneybeds, Dyke Head, 89 East Coldside.

Beltex 239p (38 kg), 232p, 215p, 214p, 213p Glanton Town, 218p, 205p Preston Mains, 212p, 210p Thorns Farm, 211p Howick Scar, 210p Keepwick, Texels 210p Town Farm, 207p, 204p, 202p Thorns Farm, 206p Linden Hill Head, 205p Shaw House, Hemelspeth, Charolais 204p Birchwood, 200p Wingates Wholme.

Ewes

Lots more hill ewes presented, everything a similar trade.

Texel 112 Dyke Head, 104, 98 Fenham Hill, 100 Elsdon Burn, Grange House, 92 Preston mains, 90 Thrunton Red House, Suffolks 114, 100, 98, 91 Elilaw, 101, 99 Dovecote, 97 Fenham Hill, 92 East Coldside, Half Bred 94 Elilaw, 93 Brandon, Cheviots 87 East Ditchburn, 86, 84 Elilaw, Mules 70 Dyke Head, Middleton, 69 Togston, Dovecote, Bank Top, Black Face 54 Linhope, Birchwood, 46 Blagdon Burn, Swale x 55 Middle Duddo, 42 Hedgeley Farms.

Texel rams 116 Togston, 108 Blagdon Burn, 99 Harnham Hall.