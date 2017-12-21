Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

December 14

North East Livestock Sales sold 57 prime cattle including 21 cows and 2323 sheep comprising 1684 lambs and 639 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle

Lim hfrs 230p, 220p (two) Blagdon Burn, 219p (two) Chibburn, 216p East Coldside.

Lim hfrs 1367, 1345 Chibburn, Angus strs 1435, 1400 Chibburn.

Cows.

B Blue 1280 (156p) Embleton Mill, 1068 (120p) Annstead, Simmental 1233, 1157 (151p, 145p) West Bolton, 1232 (147p) Twizell, Limousin 1176 (147p) Stamford, Angus 1141, 927 (130p) Elilaw, 1114 Twizell, Fries 1007 (119p) West Newtown.

Lambs

Well fleshed lamb’s dearer others similar on the week. SQQ 188p. Heavies 177p.

Texels 106, 96 East Link Hall, 103.50, 102 Craster Heugh, 102.50, 99, 97, 96.50, 96 Linden Hill Head, 100, 97 Ulgham Fence, 98.50 Newton Red House, 97, 95 Howick Estate, Berichon 102, 95 Low Burradon, Suffolk 101.50 Sharperton Edge, 100.50, 97, 94 South Rennington, 100, 93.50 Newham Hall, 97 (3) South Bellshill, 96 Berryhill, 95.50 Braeside, Beltex 104, 96.50, 93 Annstead, 95, 94.50 Preston Mains, 94.50 High Learchild, Charolais x 95.50 Beal Bank, 94.50 Boulmer Hall, East Coldside, 94 Burnhouse, Cheviot 90 Ferneybeds, Mules 84, 79 Boulmer Hall.

Beltex 254p, 233p, 224p Annstead, 229p Lilburn Estate, 228p, 206p Preston Mains, 217p Herds House, 208p Pasture House, South Rennington, Texels 212p Follions, 209p, 206p Annstead, 206p, 204p Linden Hill Head, 200p High Learchild.

Ewes

All classes similar but without last weeks large turnout of hill ewes the average returned back up to £64 overall.

Texels 126 East Town Farm, 94 Follions, 92 Preston Mains, 90 Doxford, Suffolks 125 Newham Buildings, 100, 92 Cornhill, 96 Burnhouse, 89 Thrunton Red House, Half Bred x 88, 87 Newham Hall, 87 Elilaw, Cheviot x Mules 89 Doxford, 87, 80 North Swinhoe, Leicester 88 Blagdon Burn, 87 Halterburn, 80 West Bolton, Beltex 104 Newham Buildings, Berichon 90, 86 Low Burradon, Mules 70 Howick Estate, 68 Low Hall, Black Face 64 Blagdon Burn, 56 Holystone, 51 Craster Heugh.

Suffolk rams 110 Rashercap, 106 Stamford, 103 Thistleyhaugh, Texel rams 106 Stamford, Charolais rams 110, 100 Cornhill.