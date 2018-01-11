Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

January 4

North East Livestock Sales sold 68 prime cattle and 2,248 sheep, comprising 1,403 lambs and 845 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: More about, with a good assortment on offer, all classes selling well.

Angus hfrs 219p Chibburn, 216p Blagdon Burn, 215p (two), 214p Stamford, 210p Sharperton Edge. Lim hfrs 218p, 216p Blagdon Burn, 214p East Coldside. Lim strs 222p, 214p Blagdon Burn. Angus strs 212p, 210p Craster Heugh. BB bulls 217p, 216p (two) Herds House.

Lim strs 1475 Ferneybeds, 1473 Fenham Hill, 1435, 1427, 1411 Chibburn. Simmental strs 1461, 1442 Fenham Hill. Angus strs 1465 Chibburn. Lim hfrs 1391 Blagdon Burn. Angus hfrs 1330, 1319 Stamford, 1275 Chibburn, 1265 Sharperton Edge. Char bulls 1548, 1472 Thrunton. Charolais Cow 1190 (140p) Thrunton. B Blue Cows 966, 902 Low Town.

Hoggs: Another sharp trade with many over £90. Sale overall average £84. SQQ 187p. Heavies 176p.

Texels 108, 100.50, 100 East Trewick, 104 Whittle, 103, 102 Howick Estate, 101, 95 West Grange, 100 Routin Lynn. Beltex 105 Pasture House, 104 South Bellshill, 101, 99.50 Redsteads (Young), 100 Edlingham Demesne, 99.50, 99 Chevington Moor, 99 Herds House. Suffolks 99, 95 Rugley, 98.50, 95, 94 Howick Estate, 98 Brockley Hall, 97.50, 94.50 Braeside, 95 South Bellshill, 95 (two) Brinkburn Newhouses, 94 South Rennington. Char x 99 Rugley, 97 Sunniside, 96 High Trewhitt, 94 Fowberry Moor. Black Face 80 Blagdon Burn. Mules 83 Hope House.

Beltex 218p, 211p, 207p, 203p Cramond Hill, 217p Edlingham Demesne, 216p Howick Estate, 215p Howick Scar, Low Espley, 211p Preston Mains. Texel 207p Whittle, 205p Newham Hall, 204p Tritlington, 200p Quarry House, Preston Mains.

Ewes

All classes again good to sell. Sale overall £68.

Texels 114, 105 Chevington Moor, 114, 112 Nesbit Cott, 112 Edlingham Demesne, 110, 108 Brinkburn Newhouses, 110 Fowberry Moor, 104 High Trewhitt. Beltex 101, 100 Pasture House, 90 Marshall Meadows. Suffolks 124, 108 Nesbit, 101, 96 Fowberry Moor, 98 Sunniside, 97 Low Steads, Brinkburn Newhouses, Chevington Moor, 96 Holystone, Stamford. Half Breds 103 Nesbit. Leics 89 Low Espley. Vendeen 89 North Lyham. Cheviots 81 Routin Lynn, 78 North Lyham. Mule x 78 North Lyham, 75 South Lyham, 70 South Rennington, Sunniside, Brinkburn Newhouses. Black Face 59 Routin Lynn, 58 Buston, 54 Blagdon Burn, 50 Edlingham Demesne. Swales 51, 49, 44 Hedgeley Farms. Texel rams 112 Alnham, 108 (two) Chevington Moor, 108 North Rennington, 105 High Trewhitt. Beltex rams 103, 88 Herds House.