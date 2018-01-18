Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

January 11

North East Livestock Sales sold 80 prime cattle including 20 cast cows and 1880 sheep comprising 1374 hoggs and 506 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle

All classes a similar trade.

Lim hfrs 230p, 217p Nesbit, 226p Blagdon Burn, 226p, 217p Widdrington, 222p Chibburn, Angus hfrs 221p Tughall Grange, Lim strs 218p Chibburn, 215p Blagdon Burn, 214p Elyhaugh, B Blue bulls 225p, 223p (£1341) Herds House.

Lim hfrs 1400 Widdrington, 1396 East Coldside, 1372 Elyhaugh, 1342 Blagdon Burn, Char x hfrs 1330 Craster Heugh, BB hfrs 1316, 1307 Nesbit, Simm strs 1470 Tughall Grange, Lim strs 1395, 1380, 1370 Chibburn, Angus strs 1380 Eslington.

Cast Cows.

Fleshed cows in short supply resulting in the average returning at 118p.

Limousin 1190 (159p) Embleton Mill, 1930 (132p) Great Ryle, Blonde 1108 (130p) Great Ryle, B Blue 1027, 918 Hemscott Hill, Angus 1007, 952 (135p, 130p) Great Ryle.

Hoggs

All classes sharper on the week. SQQ 198p. Heavies 182p.

Texels 105.50, 105, 97 West lane End, 103.50 Howick Estate, 102, 100, 98 Linden Hill Head, 102, 100.50 Ulgham Fence, 100.50, 100 Sandylands, 99, 97 Follions, Beltex 105 Berryhill, 101 South Bellshill, 100, 98.50 Pasture House, 99 Woodwell, Redsteads, 98 Low Town, cheviot 104, 99 High Fodderlee, 99.50 East Ditchburn, Char x 99 Newstead, 99, 97 West Lane End, 96.50 Intake, Suffolk 99 Sharperton Edge, 96.50 Berryhill, 95.50 South Bellshill.

Beltex 242p, 230p, 222p Woodwell, 240p, 222p South Bellshill, 229p Preston Mains, 221p, 217p High House, 216p Hemelspeth, Texels 225p, 220p Follions, 223p Sandylands, 219p South Bellshill, 218p, 217p Linden Hill Head.

Ewes

All classes sharper. Overall average £75.

Texels 126, 100 Lane End, 124, 102, 99 Hoprig, 113 Preston Mains, 104 Middle Duddo, 99 South Lyham, Suffolk 108 Widdrington, 98 Hoprig, 97, 96 Boulmer Hall, 97 Widdrington, 96, 92 South Bellshill, 95 Tughall Grange, 92 Tosson Glebe, Half Bred 95 Tughall Grange, Beltex 99, 98 Woodwell, Mules 72 Tughall Grange, 71 Hoprig, South Bellshill, 70 Great Ryle, Shipley Hill, Cheviots 104, 86 East Ditchburn, 89 Hoprig, Black Face 66 Holystone, 59, 56 North Middleton, 56 Blagdon Burn, 55 Debdon, 54 Abberwick, Texels rams 120, 105 Hoprig, 111 Thrunton Red House.

January 15

North East Livestock Sales sold 63 store cattle and 127 store hoggs.

The first sale of the new year saw all classes of stock maintain recent high rates.

Cattle: Angus cows and bull calves 1400 Broome Hill.

Lim strs 1200 Pasture House, 1120, 1060 The Lee, 1120 Hauxley Moor House, BB strs 1140, 900 Castle Farm, 1100, 1080 Trewhitt Steads, Angus strs 1080, 1000 Castle Farm.

Calves: Angus heifer calves 765, 700, 585 Brewery, Lim bullock calves 950, 795 Norwoods, 690 Broome House.

Sheep: Suffolk hoggs 90, 79.50 Old Felton, Texel hoggs 80.50, 79.50 Old Felton, 65, 60 Hawdon Grange, Cheviot hoggs 63, 58 Hawdon Grange.