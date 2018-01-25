Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

January 18

North East Livestock Sales sold 58 prime cattle including 15 cows and 1538 sheep comprising 1036 hoggs and 502 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle

Fewer numbers forward due to the weather but all classes a similar trade.

Lim hfrs 236p, 233p, 225p, 219p Widdrington, 235p, 234p Blagdon Burn, 227p, 222p Chibburn, Angus hfrs 213p Sharperton Edge, Lim strs 218p Howick Seahouses, 210p Chibburn, Lim x bulls 218p, 215p Herds House.

Lim hfrs 1388, 1356 Widdrington, 1300 Chibburn, 1292, 1283 Blagdon Burn, Lim strs 1380, 1350 Chibburn, BB bulls 1453 Herds House.

Cows

Slightly easier on the week. Overall average 120p.

B Blue 987, 910 (150p, 130p) Woodwell, Angus 966, 928 (125p, 120p) Chibburn, 940 (126p) Hope House, Simm 903 (124p) Newton Greens.

Hoggs

Heavies and meatier types similar, fewer export kinds meaning SQQ average 183p, heavies 181p.

Beltex 117, 114, 110, 100 Annstead, 109, 102, 98.50 South Bellshill, 105, 104, 96.50 Pasture House, Texel 105, 100 South Bellshill, 97 East Coldside, Bank Top, Ulgham Fence, Char 95, 94 South Acton, Suffolk 99.50, 96.50 Berryhill, 98 D Turner, 98, 93 Thrunton, 97, 96.50, 96 South Bellshill, 96 Doxford, 94.50 Stamford, 94, 92.50 Brockley Hall, Cheviot 100, 95 East Ditchburn.

Beltex 228p, 214p Howick Scar, 215p East Newham, 213p, 208p, 202p Annstead, 210p South Bellshill, Texels 205p, 198p Preston Mains, 202p, 200p, 198p South Bellshill, Cheviots 201p, 199p East Ditchburn.

Ewes

Slightly easier in line with national trend but still a good average of £68.

Texels 114 North Swinhoe, 104, 102 Annstead, 98 Bank Top, 97 Thrunton, 94, 92 West Lane End, 90 north Lyham, Suffolks 100, 97 Roseden, 96 Fenham Hill, Bank Top, Blagdon Burn, 95 Widdrington, Buston, 93 The Peels, Beltex 102, 100 Annstead, Charolais x 90 East Coldside, Half Bred 98 Brandon, 91 Widdrington, 86 Doxford, Leicester 88 Roseden, Cheviot x 86, 70 North Lyham, 79 Lemmington Hill Head, Mules 68 Boulmer, 65 West Lane End, Newton Red House, 64 Holystone, Suffolk rams 120 Blagdon Burn, 116 The Peels, Texel rams 118 Newton Red House, 112 Rosebrough.