Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

February 8

North East Livestock Sales sold 52 prime cattle and 1172 sheep comprising 850 hoggs and 322 cast ewes.

Cattle

Lim hfrs 229p, 219p, 217p Chibburn, 227p, 226p, 219p Nesbit, 220p Stamford, 219p Herds House, Char strs 212p (2) Craster, Angus strs 208p East Fleetham, Lim bulls 209p Herds House.

Angus strs 1494, 1460, 1397 East Fleetham, Lim strs 1470 Chibburn, 1411 Make Me Rich, Lim hfrs 1403, 1365, 1362 Nesbit, 1352 Chibburn, Angus hfrs 1300 Sharperton Edge.

Cows

Limousin 1093, 942 (189p, 128p) Glanton Town, BB 945, 922 (128p) Newton Greens.

Hoggs

The plainest show for a while met the dearest trade for some time. Overall £92 (44.4 kg) 207p.

The sale was highlighted with a run of heavy tup hoggs selling to £142.

Texel Tup Hoggs 142, 135, 130 Cornhills, 134, 133 Low Espley, 123 Low Town, Beltex Tup Hoggs 130 Cornhills, 129, 128, 125 Low Espley, Suffolk x Tup Hoggs 114, 109.50, 105 Widdrington.

Texel hoggs 123 Ulgham Fence, 121.50 South Bellshill, 115, 111.50 Spring Hill, 114, 112 Intake, Beltex 114.50 Howick Scar, 110 Newham Hagg, Cheviots 113, 112, 106.50 Ferneybeds, 110, 102 Tosson Glebe, Suffolks 116.50, 116, 111 Berryhill, 113 Berwick Hill, 109.50, 108.50 Braeside, 108.50, 107.50 South East, 104.50 Elilaw.

Beltex 248p, 225p South Bellshill, 235p, 220p Howick Scar, 233p, 230p, 229p Tritlington Hall, 229p Newham Hagg, 226p Berwick Hill, Texels 235p, 230p, 229p, 228p Intake, 230p Newstead, 229p, 228p Elilaw, 227p Bankfoot, 226p Ulgham Fence, Cheviots 229p, 228p, 226p Ferneybeds, 227p, 223p, 220p Tosson Glebe, Charollais 226p East Coldside, Vendeen 226p Tritlington, Suffolk x 221p, 219p Widdrington, 220p, 214p Berryhill, 218p Elilaw, 217p, 215p South East.

Ewes

All types a touch dearer with fewer hill sorts shown. Overall average £80.50.

Texels 120 Low Espley, 108, 106 Cornhills, 99 Tritlington, 97 Elilaw, 95, 94 Low Hall, 90 Preston Mains, Suffolks 112, 100 Widdrington, 112 Low Espley, 105, 100 Spring Hill, 96 Berryhill, 95 Prior Hall, 95, 90 Elilaw, 94 Quarry House, 90 East Link Hall, Wooden, Half Bred 97 Elilaw, 96 Berryhill, Cheviots 90 Preston Mains, Beltex 111 Low Espley, 90 Tritlington, Aberfelds 94 Lemmington Hill Head, Mules 78, 70 Spring Hill, 75 Tritlington, 74 Braeside, 73 Crookdene, Black Face 68 Low Espley, Suffolk rams 130, 120 Holystone, 97 Prior Hall, Texel rams 127 Holystone, 118 Herds House, 95 Cornhills, Charollais x rams 127, 121 Holystone.