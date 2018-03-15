Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

March 8

North East Livestock Sales sold 87 prime cattle, including 16 cows and 1,358 sheep, comprising 1,009 hoggs and 349 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: A varied quality show sold well to similar rates.

Lim hfrs 252p Swarland Old Hall to R Green & Son, Longframlington, 248p Widdrington to D Nicholson, Whitley Bay, 234p, 230p Widdrington to R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick, 229p, 228p Black Callerton to F Robson, Ryal. BB hfrs 237p Widdrington to R Martin, Morpeth, 228p Herds House to R Turnbull & Sons. Blonde hfrs 223p, 222p Black Callerton.

Lim strs 227p, 218p, 217p Widdrington, 214p Chibburn. Lim strs 1541, 1516 Thornham Hill, 1500, 1465, 1460 Widdrington, 1476 Elyhaugh, 1460, 1448, 1412 Chibburn. Angus strs 1464, 1442 East Fleetham. Char strs 1452 Widdrington, 1450 Ferneybeds, 1405 Thornham Hill.

Lim x hfrs 1467 Swarland Old Hall, 1414 Elyhaugh, 1385, 1370, 1344 Widdrington, 1305 Black Callerton. Angus hfrs 1370 Sharperton Edge.

Cows: Limousin 1544 (175p) The Brocks, 1003 (137p) Norwoods, BB 1315 (147p) Chibburn, 1145, 952 (174p, 163p) Herds House. Simmental 1150 (134p) Chibburn. Hereford 1030, 960 (135p) Donkin Rigg.

Hoggs: All classes good to sell. Heavies 218p. SQQ 222p.

Texel 143, 140 Annstead, 133, 131, 130 Swarland Old Hall, 129 Grange Moor, 128 Berryhill, 123.50 Earsdon East, 122 Ulgham Fence. Beltex 142, 138, 137 Annstead, 123, 120 Swarland Old Hall. Suffolk 125, 124 East Ditchburn, 123.50, 119 Berryhill, 120 Routin Lynn. Charollais 120 South Acton, 120, 119 Howick Scar. Cheviot 118 East Ditchburn.

Beltex 286p, 251p, 242p Annstead, 259p, 244p, 243p, 242p Matfen, 252p, 243p, 242p Grange Moor, 251p, 248p Wooden, 250p Howick Scar, 246p Hemelspeth. Texel 257p Doxford, 256p Hartlaw, 253p, 244p East Coldside, 253p Earsdon East. Cheviots 242p, 241p Earsdon East. Vendeen 246p North Lyham, 243p Beal Bank.

Ewes: Heavies a lot dearer, hill and very lean similar.

Texel 150, 132 Plainfield, 143 East Farm, 138 Annstead, 130, 116 Tritlington, 129 Routin Lynn, 128 Bolton Hall. Suffolk 146 Plainfield, 134 Hagdon Moor, 131 East Farm, 129 Hemelspeth, 118 Hartlaw, 117 Tritlington. Beltex 118, 110 Wooden. Half Bred 132 Berryhill, 112 Doxford.

Chev/Mule 111 High Learchild, 95 Routin Lynn. Mules 89 East Coldside, 87 Hagdon Moor, 86 Belsay Barns, 80 Routin Lynn, Tritlington. BF 65, 64 Lilburn Estate, 58 Shirlawhope, 54 Yetlington.

Texel rams 136, 120 Wooden, 114 Westhills.