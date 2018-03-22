Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

March 15

North East Livestock Sales sold 90 prime cattle including 25 cast cows and bulls and 1409 sheep comprising 863 hoggs and 546 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle

More commercials forward selling to a similar trade on the week.

Lim hfrs 238p, 220p Chibburn, 232p, 227p Widdrington, 230p Elyhaugh, 219p Make Me Rich, BB hfrs 228p Herds House, Angus hfrs 218p, 214p Tritlington, Lim strs 215p Chibburn, Angus strs 211p East Fleetham.

Angus strs 1511, 1490 East Fleetham, 1484 Spring Hill, 1460 Tritlington, Lim strs 1452 Elyhaugh, Char 1436, 1430 Thornham Hill, 1432 Make Me Rich, Angus hfrs 1420 Howick Scar, 1382 Tritlington, Lim hfrs 1390, 1365 Widdrington, 1378, 1357 Chibburn, 1340 Elyhaugh.

Cows

A nice show selling to average 141p overall. The section was topped by an aged B Blue bull realising £2005 (1114 kg x 180p) Herds House.

Limousin 1544, 1403 (170p, 169p) Swarland Old Hall, 1106, 1055 (149p) Make Me Rich, 1100 (152p) Chibburn, Angus 1223, 1050 (156p, 147p) Fowberry, 1210 (149p) Newton Greens, 1033 (140p) Sharperton Edge, B Blues 1200 (143p) Thornham Hill.

Hoggs

All classes again dearer with the overall sale averaging £108 (47.5 kg @ 227p).

Texels 150, 146, 144 Swarland Old Hall, 138 Embleton Steads, 134 Earsdon East, 133 West Fleetham, 130, 128 Preston Mains, Beltex 148, 146, 136, 135 Great Tosson, 143, 140 Swarland Old Hall, 133 East Ditchburn, Charollais 140, 139 Great Tosson, 127 Hartlaw, Suffolks 136, 130.50, 130, 128.50 Brandon, 134 East Ditchburn, 133 Doxford, 129 Berryhill, Cheviot 140, 135 East Ditchburn, Vendeen 135, 133 North Lyham, Mules 119 Harnham Hall.

Beltex 283p, 262p, 258p Harnham Hall, 282p, 275p, 261p Swarland Old Hall, 264p Birchwood, 251p East Ditchburn, Texels 260p Hartlaw, West Fleetham, Cockhall, 259p, 256p Intake, 257p Berryhill, 254p, 253p Preston Mains.

Ewes

Suffolks 152 South Rennington, 150 Birchwood, 147, 143 Low Hall, 140 Ulgham Fence, 132 Warton, 130 Gallowmoor, Texels 146, 139 Harbottle Grange, 142 Clarabad Mill, 132 Low Hall, 130 Warton, 129 Ulgham Fence, 128 Swarland Old Hall, Embleton Steads, 120 Unthank, Beltex 130 Birchwood, 123 Hemelspeth, Half Bred 127 Doxford, Warton, Cheviot 115 Belsay, 74 Thompsons Walls, Mules 93 Broome House, 90 Berryhill, 88 Birchwood, 87 Swinhoe, Black Face 79 Birchwood, 70 Unthank, 69 Edlingham Demesne, Swales 59, 58 Hedgeley.

A total of 41 rams averaged £102 overall.

Beltex ram 144 Hemelspeth, Cheviot rams 136, 130 East Ditchburn, Texel rams 134 Newham Hall, 119 Duddo Hill, 110 Clarabad Mill, Suffolk rams 130 south Rennington, 109 Edlingham Demesne.