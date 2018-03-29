Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

March 22

North East Livestock Sales sold 63 prime cattle including 15 cows and 1139 sheep comprising 772 hoggs and 367 cast ewes.

Cattle

Lim hfrs 228p, 227p, 226p (two), 220p Widdrington, Angus hfrs 226p, 220p East Fleetham, Lim strs 223p, 219p, 218p Widdrington, 215p Elyhaugh, 214p Howick Scar, Chibburn, Angus strs 1486, 1432 Warton, Lim strs 1476 East Coldside, 1446 Howick Scar, 1420, 1410 Widdrington, 1406 Ferneybeds, Lim hfrs 1321 Widdrington, Angus hfrs 1311, 1300, 1267 East Fleetham.

Cows

Overall average 139p.

Angus 1290 (155p) East Ditchburn, 1282 (153p) Park Farm, Limousin 1131 (154p) East Ditchburn, 1005 (140p) Chibburn, Murray Grey 1115 (143p) West Hepple, Simmental 1030 (141p) Chibburn, Luing Aged Bull 1418 (128p) Thompsons Walls.

Hoggs

Despite more leaner, lighter weights forward the overall sale averaged £112. Heavies 242p. SQQ 233p.

Texels 158 (3) Swarland Old Hall, 146 Garden House, 144, 140 East House, 144, 143, 140 Elsdon Burn, 142 Ulgham Fence, Suffolks 154, 149, 142, 140 Brandon, 140 Berryhill, Doxford, Beltex 150 Swarland Old Hall, 146 Old Deanham, 142 North Hazelrigg, 140 Great Tosson, Cheviots 146, 141 East Ditchburn, Charollais 143 Great Tosson.

Beltex 305p West Fleetham, 296p Berryhill, 279p High Learchild, 273p Swarland Old Hall, 270p Old Deanham, Texels 295p Sandylands, 289p Hemscott Hill, 289p Brandon, 286p Well Hill, 284p Ulgham Fence, 277p, 275p Elsdon Burn, Cheviots 275p Ferneybeds, Charollais 275p, 274p East Coldside, Suffolks 265p, 257o Brandon.

Ewes

Very dear with numbers short. Looking like trade is peaking. Overall average £96.

Suffolks 152, 150, 143 Widdrington, 150 Stonecroft, 136 Burnhouse, 136, 133 Low Hall, 135 Berryhill, Texels 141, 140 Stonecroft, 135, 132 Old Deanham, 132 East Trewick, 130 Chevington Moor, Half Bred 136 Widdrington, Cheviots 127 East Ditchburn, Chev/Mules 123, 115 Park Farm, Leicester 110 Great Tosson, Beltex 110 Hemelspeth, Romney 115 Well Hill, 108, 98 Thompsons Walls, Mules 110 Stonecroft, 103 Broom House, 99 North Rennington, 94 West Newtown, Black Face 82, 70, 66 Edlingham Demesne, 70, 66 Newham Buildings, 67 Linhope.

Texel rams 142 Low Hall, 134 Park Farm, 126 Old Deanham, Suffolk rams 138 Park Farm, 132 East Trewick, Romney rams 134, 120 Park Farm.