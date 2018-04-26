Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

April 19

North East Livestock Sales sold 61 prime cattle including 19 cast cows nd bulls, 855 sheep comprising 478 hoggs, four lambs and 373 cast ewes.

Cattle

All classes dearer with a shortage of butcher’s types available.

Lim hfrs 253p, 250p Bilton bought by R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick, 225p Elyhaugh to R Green & Son, Longframlington, Angus hfrs 219p, 213p Craster Heugh, Lim strs 234p Widdrington to R Turnbull & Sons, 233p Bilton to D Nicholson, Whitley Bay, 229p Elyhaugh to D Nicholson, 223p Widdrington to R Martin, Morpeth, G Chapman, Simmental 229p South Broomford, Angus 222p Warton.

Lim strs 1557, 1533, 1474, 1453 (two) Bilton, 1502, 1450 Widdrington, 1489 Elyhaugh, 1480 East Coldside, Simmental 1456 South Broomford, Angus hfrs 1485, 1314 Craster Heugh, Lim hfrs 1442, 1370 Bilton, OTM hfr 1396 Swarland Old Hall.

Cows

All classes sharper averaging 143p.

Limousin 1350 (170p) Swarland Old Hall, 1272 (159p) Wingates Wholme, 1090 (149p) Hazon House, B Blue 1272 (157p) Newton Greens, 1226, 1004 (158p) Bilton, Simmental 1185 (132p) Chibburn, Angus 1110 (146p) Wingates Wholme, 1061 (152p) Birchwood, Hereford 1085 (149p) Donkin Rigg, Cast bulls 1333 (144p) Swarland Old Hall, 1256 (135p) Chibburn.

Hoggs

Despite the national trend a moderate show of hoggs sold very well, flesh in short supply. Overall average 234p.

Suffolks 158, 131 Berryhill, 150, 139 Rashercap, 135, 132, 130 Dovecote, Texels 139 Dovecote, 133 Intake, 133, 130 Wingates Wholme, 128, 126 Eland Hall, 127 Ingoe Low Hall, Charollais 126 (two) Hemscott Hill, 124 Brotherwick.

Texels 265p, 259p, 254p Ingoe Low Hall, 258p Brotherwick, 244p East Coldside, Intake, Cheviots 258p, 248p Ferneybeds, Charollais 252p Hemscott Hill, 250p Wingates Wholme, Suffolks 253p Berryhill, 245p Dovecote.

Lambs

Texel 140 South Lyham, Vendeen 135 (304p) South Lyham.

Ewes

The seasonal mix of quality with many lean types being cashed. Good to sell again averaging £87 throughout.

Texels 134, 131 Cramond Hill, 132 (2) Ingoe Low Hall, 132 South Lyham, Harnham Hall, 130, 126 Glanton Town, Suffolks 127 Warton, South Lyham, 126 Redsteads, 124 Elilaw, 124 Howlett Hall, 122 Prior Hall, 118 Rashercap, Beltex 126 Glanton Town, 123 Herds House, Dorset x 123 Redsteads, Chev/Mule 124 Glanton town, Half Bred 115 Elilaw, Mules 114, 98 South Lyham, 109 Prior Hall, 108 South East, 105 Redsteads, 97 Tritlington Hall, 96 Make Me Rich.

Suffolk rams 161 Rashercap, Texel Rams 128 South Lyham, Beltex rams 114 Cramond Hill.