Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

April 26

North East Livestock Sales sold 60 prime cattle and cows and 1025 sheep comprising 655 hoggs, 22 lambs and 348 cast ewes.

Cattle: Lim hfrs 249p Bilton to R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick, 228p to R Martin, Morpeth, 244p Swarland Old Hall to Whitelaw Butchers, Angus hfrs 213p Springhill, Lim strs 254p Swarland Old Hall to R Turnbull & Sons, 214p, 212p Thornham Hill, 214p Elyhaugh, 213p Chibburn.

Lim strs 1554 Elyhaugh, 1467, 1462, 1421 Thornham Hill, 1465 Bilton, Blue strs 1444 East Coldside, Angus strs 1437 East Fleetham, Lim hfrs 1404, 1310 (two) Bilton, Angus hfrs 1385 Springhill.

Cows: Flesh in short supply. Limousin 1360, 1014 (167p, 150p) Howick Seahouses, B Blue 1022 (131p) Chibburn, Simmental 928 (133p) Preston Mains.

Hoggs: All shapes and sizes and another excellent trade. More Mules and hill sorts shown. Overall average 243p.

Texels 169, 164, 162, 160 Chevington Moor, 164, 160, 149 Ulgham Fence, 157, 150, 147 Intake, 150 Berryhill, High Trewhitt, 148 Brinkburn Newhouses, Suffolk x 168, 166, 160 Chevington Moor, 143 Doxford, 143, 142 Widdrington, 140 East Fleetham, Charollais 149, 140 Wingates Wholme, 148 Earsdon East, Beltex x 155, 140 Hemscott Hill, 142 Eland Hall, 141 Hepscott Manor, B’D’Maine 140 Coldrife, Dorset 148, 145 Hemscott Hill, Mules 112, 110, 107 Howick Scar, Black Face 115, 102 Earsdon East, 104 Howick Scar. Beltex 296p, 280p Pigdon, 289p, 288p, 287p Chevington Moor, 288p Hepscott Manor, Texels 287p Hemscott Hill, 281p Ulgham Fence, Wingates Wholme, 277p Chevington Moor, 274p Clifton Lane, 273p Widdrington, Intake, Berryhill.

Lambs: A variety of breeds and sizes forward. Suffolks 156, 152 Lilburn Estate, 145 Warton, 142, 139 South Bellshill, Dorset 130 Fowberry, Zwarble 99 Wallridge, Suffolks 353p Lilburn, 322p Warton.

Ewes: Another sharp trade to average £91. Texels 146, 137 Warton, 134 Chevington Moor, 132, 124 East Fleetham, 131 Hepscott Manor, 126 Rothley Crag, 122 Rashercap, Suffolks 146, 127 Warton, 140 South Rennington, 131 Tosson Tower, 130 High Trewhitt, 129 Howick Estate, Half Bred 122 East Fleetham, 119 Hepscott Manor, Mules 91 Mitford Steads, 88 East Fleetham, 85 Coldrife, 84 Yetlington, Swales 77, 69 Flexigraze, Black Face 68 Low Hall, Beltex rams 119 Whitton Glebe, Dorset rams 114 Fowberry.