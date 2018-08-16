Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

August 2

North East Livestock Sales sold 36 prime cattle and 2,497 sheep, comprising 1,734 lambs and 763 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle, a touch sharper.

Lim strs 234p, 222p Swarland Old Hall, 222p Blagdon Burn, 220p South Bellshill. Char hfrs 220p, 216p, 213p Make Me Rich. Lim hfrs 218p, 216p Blagdon Burn, 213p South Bellshill.

Lim strs 1474, 1425 Swarland Old Hall, 1417 Blagdon Burn, 1404 Make Me Rich. Lim hfrs 1400 Make Me Rich, 1315 Blagdon Burn. Char hfrs 1355, 1342 Make Me Rich.

Lim bulls 1320 Herds House.

Lambs. Well-fleshed lambs again good to sell, with leaner, grassier types a touch easier. Overall average 180p.

Texel 100, 96, 93 Park Farm, 96.50, 93.50 South Bellshill, 94.50 Bygate, 94 High Trewhitt, Dovecote, 93.50 Corneyside, 93 Ewesley, Coast Guard Cottage. Suffolk 103.50, 94 Gallowmoor, 93.50 Stamford. Beltex 92.50 South Bellshill, 92, 90 Swarland Old Hall, 91.50 Low Town, Watch Hill. Char x 92.50, 92 Broom Hall.

Beltex 220p, 210p Annstead, 215p, 210p, 206p, 205p Herds House, 214p, 211p Swarland Old Hall, 213p, 202p Old Deanham, 210p Pigdon, 208p Watch Hill, 207p, 206p Stanton.

Texel 208p High Trewhitt, 206p Broom Hall, South Bellshill, 205p Corneyside, 202p Edlingham Demesne, Preston Mains.

Ewes. Another good show forward with all classes in strong demand, achieving an overall average of £83.70.

Texel 122, 117, 110 Cornhills, 116 Thrunton Red House, 115, 112 Swarland Old Hall, 114, 112 Preston Mains, 110 Nesbit. Suffolk 120 Lilburn Estate, 117 Nesbit, 115 Black Heddon, 114, 108 Brockholes, Duns, 110 Brinkburn Newhouses, 110 Preston Mains, 108 Howick Estate, 105 Southfield.

Half Bred 116, 97 Nesbit, Abberfeld 90 Lemmington Hill Head. Mules 79 Howick Estate, 79 Stamford, 76 Bygate, 71 Southfield, 70 Black Heddon. Black Face 69, 68 Edlingham Demesne.