Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

February 14

North East Livestock Sales sold 67 prime cattle and cows and 1,292 sheep, comprising 705 hoggs and 587 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle. Quality still good to sell, out of spec types a similar price.

Lim hfrs 232p Blagdon Burn, 228p Howick Scar, Chibburn, 221p Tritlington, 214p, 210p Elyhaugh. Angus hfrs 1366 Hemscott Hill, 1290, 1282 Craster Heugh. Lim hfrs 1341 Howick Scar, 1336 Chibburn, 1308 Tritlington. Char hfr 1322 Howick Seahouses.

Sim strs 1338 Howick Scar, 1310 East Coldside.

Cows. A nice show of commercial cows forward, meeting similar rates.

Limousin 1000, 908 (130p, 125p) Embleton Mill, 950 (2) (125p, 120p) Chibburn. Angus 900, 854 Hope House.

Hoggs. Quality and hard fed types still easy to sell, other sorts a touch easier.

Beltex 114 Howick Scar, 113, 107, 104 Dyke Head, 107, 106, 104, 103 Grangemoor, 99 Low Town. Texels 100 Low Town, 99, 98 Grangemoor, 99, 97 Intake, 99, 97 Ingoe Low Hall, 98 Dyke Head, Newton Red House, 97 Westhills. Suffolk 97.50, 94 Brandon, 96 Make Me Rich.

Beltex 271p, 235p Howick Scar, 269p, 249p, 248p, 233p Dyke Head, 264p, 259p, 255p, 254p Grangemoor. Texels 236p Intake, 236p, 229p Ingoe Low Hall, 225p Grangemoor, 224p Buston, Make Me Rich, 221p Eslington Hill.

Ewes. Another decent show of ewes, with majority again being hill sorts, trade similar. Sale overall average £60.

Texels 122, 100 Low Espley, 110, 100 Preston Mains, 108, 100 East Fleetham, 100 Newton Red House. Beltex 100 Low Espley, 96 Dyke Head. Suffolks 110 South Rennington, 100 Neuk Farm, 100, 94 East Fleetham, 100 East Coldside, 100 Newham Hall.

Cheviot 80 North Lyham, 71 Lemmington Hill Head, 70 South Charlton. Mules 70 Make Me Rich, 69 South Rennington, 68 Neuk Farm. Chev/Mule 90 Mount Pleasant, Fallowlees. Black face 66 Dyke Head, 56 Preston Mains, 55 South Charlton, 52 Birtley Shield, 50 Craster. Swale x 46 Hope House, 44 East House.