Tasty support to help business grow

A family-run catering company is using support and advice to help build its business.

The Real Taste of Northumberland has been helped by the Business Northumberland programme.

Initially geared towards providing private catering to groups staying in holiday cottages, husband and wife duo Ken and Adele Johnson have branched into new areas, including corporate catering and their new hog roaster.

Mrs Johnson said: “The Business Planning workshop has been extremely useful. Despite being novices when it comes to financial processes, the trainer took his time to understand what we needed to grow our business.”

“It has allowed us to build robust cash flow monitoring and budgeting processes, which has ultimately enabled us to broaden our offering in the marketplace.”

The Johnsons have also been able to leave their full-time employment elsewhere and now both work solely on their business.

They have even recruited their daughter, Abbie, to work full-time for them too, handling the marketing and social media.

Adele added: “It’s really important to us that we use local produce and support the local supply chain.

“We’re really proud of where we are from and we love sharing that with our customers. Employing Abbie has helped us to keep that ethos going.”

The Business Northumberland programme is delivered by a team of experts, who provide businesses with one-to-one support to help them to understand their growth needs and implement an action plan to achieve their aspirations.

For more information about Business Northumberland, upcoming workshops and for business support visit www.businessnorthumberland.co.uk or call 01670 528400.