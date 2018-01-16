Top award for Northumbrian Water

Northumberland Water Group has scooped a prestigious award for the innovative way it engages with and shapes the working environment for its employees.

The company won Best Use of Innovation in Employee Engagement at the 2017 Engage Awards after being shortlisted alongside companies including Vodafone and Marks and Spencer.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony at London’s Westminster Bridge Park Plaza.

It recognised a programme of activity to create a Great Place to Work (GPTW) for the company’s people, which included refreshing and refocussing its employee experience model.

The programme includes support for employees and managers to develop resilience and mental wellbeing, as well as leadership development in emotional intelligence.

Alison Corner, Employee Engagement Manager at Northumbrian Water Group, said: “The way people feel about the place they work and the job they do is really important.

“We want everyone to come to work every day and enjoy what they do and have a great experience, which in turn will ensure our customers receive an unrivalled customer experience.

“All of our 3,000-plus people are different and do a broad range of roles, from mobile workers responding to burst water pipes to administrators, laboratory technicians and engineers and we work really hard to make sure everything we do at Northumbrian Water creates a great place to work for everyone.

“We’re delighted to have been recognised in this way, especially as we were up against some much larger well-known companies and it’s great to be able to take the award back for the whole business as everyone has had a part to play in achieving this.”