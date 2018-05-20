Tremendous quality on show at livestock sales

North East Livestock Sales show and sale of suckled calves and store cattle at Acklington Mart on April 30 sold 331 head.

The show was kindly sponsored by Mole Country Stores and Alnorthumbria Vets.

A tremendous quality show of calves was ably judged by H and F Ryle, of Earsdon East Farm.

They awarded the Championship to a smart Limousin heifer calf belonging to J Bradley, Norwoods.

It realised £1140 to AG & FM Bailes, of Hartlepool.

Results:

Limousin heifer: 1 1140 Norwoods; 2 1155 Annstead.

Limousin bullock: 1 1065 Howick Seahouses; 2 1080 Howick Seahouses.

Continental heifer: 1 1100 Howick Seahouses; 2 1130 Howick Seahouses.

Continental bullock: 1 1195 Annsteads; 2 1150 Howick Seahouses.

Calves.

Charolais blks 1380, 1245, 1200, 1150, 1140, 1115 Howick Seahouses.

B Blue blks 1210, 1205, 1195, 1115 Annstead, 1175, 1140, 1075 Low Town.

Lim blks 1250, 1200, 1190, 1180, 1140 Annstead, 1140, 1110 (two) Howick Seahouses, 1180, 1000 (three) The Lee, 990 Houndalee, North Lyham, 970 Trewhitt Steads.

Angus blks 1000, 780 Rayheugh, 995 Hedley Park.

Simmental blks 940, 900 Preston Mains.

B Blue hfrs 1190 Trewhitt Steads, 1155, 1150, 1065 Annstead.

Limousin hfrs 1155, 1080, 1000 Annstead, 1140, 1000, 980 Norwoods, 1090, 1080 (two) Howick Seahouses, 1000, 980, 975 The Lee, 945 Trewhitt Steads, 930 North Lyham, 910 South Barlow.

Charolais hfrs 1130, 1115, 1100, 1080 Howick Seahouses.

Angus hfrs 975 Hedley Park, 935 Preston Mains, 900 Hazon House, 865 South Barlow.

Simmental hfrs 880 Hazon House.

Shorthorn hfrs 800 Hedley Park.

Charolais blk stirks 770 Belsay Barns. Charolais hfr stirks 700, 600 Belsay Barns.

Cattle.

Limousin blks 1340 Glanton Town. Angus blks 1300, 1260, 1150 South Lyham. B Blue blks 1150 Castle Farm.

Shorthorn hfrs 1000, 985 North Swinhoe. Limousin hfrs 1250 Glanton Town. Angus hfrs 990 South Lyham.