‘We are passionate about protecting the environment’

The region’s water company is passionate about protecting and enhancing the North-East’s environment.

That’s why Northumbrian Water is a keen supporter of the Northumberland Business Awards and has signed up to sponsor the Best Green Business Award once again at the 2018 ceremony.

Their green efforts mean that they are also eager to celebrate those firms that share their appetite for looking after the world around us.

Maureen Berne, head of external communications at Northumbrian Water, said: “The Northumberland Business Awards are a great way of celebrating the achievements of those who create jobs and drive the economy across the county of Northumberland.

“At Northumbrian Water, we are passionate about protecting and enhancing the environment and we applaud other businesses, organisations and individuals that share that appetite to look after the world around us, which is why we support the Best Green Business Award. Good luck to all involved!”

The awards are also sponsored by Northumberland College, Northumberland County Council and Macdonald Hotels, owner of ceremony venue Linden Hall.

They are organised by Northeast Press, publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser.