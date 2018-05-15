Businesses join forces to showcase services

The first Morpeth Eyes and Ears Show has been hailed a success.

Hosted by House of Hearing and R Green and Partners opticians, the longest established optometrist outlet in the town, the free event in Morpeth Town Hall earlier this month was organised for those who want to hear or see better.

It was also an opportunity for residents to talk about their concerns with experts from the two businesses and find out more about the latest in both hearing care and eye care.

Representatives from vision and hearing charities and hearing aid and contact lens manufacturers were present as well.

Sarah Gregg, senior audiologist at House of Hearing, which opened last year, said: “The markets for eye care and hearing care almost sit hand-in-hand and as we are two independent businesses in the town, we thought it would be a good idea to come together and organise this event.

“We had in mind that there are some people who may have an issue they want to discuss with an expert, but are not ready to come into our shops.

“They could also ask about particular products and services and find out more about what both businesses have to offer.

“Overall, we feel that the day was a success.”