Businesses on shortlist for annual Rural Oscars

The finalists for the 2019 Countryside Alliance Awards have been announced and a range of Northumberland businesses are on the North East shortlist.

The awards, also known as the Rural Oscars, are an annual celebration of rural produce, skills, enterprise and heritage.

Home from Home Boarding Kennels and Cattery, Heddon-on-the-Wall, is a finalist in the rural enterprise category and The Plough Inn, Mitford, features in the best pub category.

Rothbury Family Butchers is among the other businesses from the county that have been shortlisted for an accolade, in this case for the best butcher category.

Countryside Alliance awards director Sarah Lee said: “All of the finalists should be really proud to have gotten this far, as it shows just how valued they are in their rural communities.”

The English regional champions will be announced in May, with the grand final in June.