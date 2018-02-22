Can anyone give them a home?

A dog groomer at Wansbeck Boarding Kennels in Morpeth is hoping to fulfil the last wish of a pensioner.

Seven-year-old brothers Toby and Toro are very friendly Jack Russell terriers. They were living at the Lynemouth home of Douglas Yates, who died during the Christmas period.

He had cancer and needed surgeries, but he refused to have them because he could not afford to leave his beloved dogs in kennels while he would be in hospital.

The surgeon who was due to operate on him called the kennel facility off Whorral Bank and spoke to Katie Biggs.

She agreed to see if it could help out and a home visit was arranged through Douglas’ social worker.

Katie and Anne Mackay, owner of the kennels, went along in mid-November and took the dogs to Pets at Home in Cramlington to receive the required vaccinations.

After getting to know Douglas, Katie said yes when he asked her to take on the dogs if something was to happen to him and try to find them a permanent new home.

She said: “Following our initial meeting, I kept in touch. I then went over to see him a few times and did a couple of errands because he was on his own.

“We became quite friendly and I had no doubt in my mind when he asked me to take on the dogs. It was very upsetting to see that he had died when I went over on Boxing Day.

“Toby and Toro were his life and he was more concerned about them than his own welfare.

“It was a shock to the system for the dogs to go into kennels, but they are doing well. They are lovely, happy dogs.

“Although they do get walked and plenty of food, it’s not the same as being part of a home.

“We’ve had a couple of offers to take one of them, but hopefully we will find a dog lover or a dog-loving family to take both of them.”

Anyone interested in providing a home for Toby and Toro can call Katie on 07713 184219 for more information.