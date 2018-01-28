CANCER: Regular checks could save lives

Many of us are busy setting resolutions to live healthy lives in 2018. How about making a resolution to check your breasts regularly?

It’s simple, easy to keep and could save your life.

There’s no right or wrong way to check your breasts. It’s about looking and feeling regularly so any unusual changes can be spotted quickly.

Knowing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer can save lives. It’s not just a lump – other symptoms can include a nipple becoming inverted or a change in texture of the skin.

Breast Cancer Care is the only specialist breast cancer support charity working throughout the UK. If you’re worried about breast health or breast cancer, call us free on 0808 800 6000.

Samia al Qadhi

Chief Executive Breast Cancer Care