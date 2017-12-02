Canine ceremony a first for popular rural wedding venue

It was a case of here barks the bride for a recent ceremony at Matfen Hall.

The award-winning Northumberland wedding venue hosted furry forever friends Frank and Perdy as they ‘tied the knot’, with other invited dogs enjoying the occasion.

The groom, Frank the fox terrier, looked dashing in his tartan collar while he eagerly anticipated his bride’s arrival in front of the Great Hall’s fireplace.

Blushing bride, Perdy the dachshund, made the guests pant as she descended the grand staircase to the altar adorned with a wreath of roses in pastel tones to contrast her silky, dark coat.

Following the ceremony, the couple entertained their guests with a canine wedding breakfast.

Matfen Hall is used to involving pets in couple’s weddings, but this was its first canine ceremony.

Frank’s human, Louise, was pleased with how it went, saying: “It was a very special day for us all.”