Care home’s gift to lonely residents

A care home in Morpeth will create a little more room at its Christmas Day table for elderly people who would otherwise be alone during the festive period.

HC-One’s Foxton Court has been quick to engage the local community with the initiative and has received numerous messages of support over social media and through visitors to the home.

Attendees can enjoy a day of festive entertainment, traditional Christmas food and the opportunity to meet new friends from noon.

Charlotte Hardy, Foxton Court manager, said: “The response and support from the community has been overwhelming.

“We’ve had offers to pick up and drop off to Foxton Court, as well as gifts for those attending and even free haircuts.”

Tracy Hindmarch, HC-One area director, added: “I’m so proud that this initiative has been greatly received by the community.

“No-one should be alone over Christmas and hopefully this will mean that valued members of our community will be able to enjoy a lovely time with us on Christmas Day.”

Call 01670 500610 to nominate an elderly person who you think may be facing Christmas alone.