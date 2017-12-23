CARE: Support over the festivities

Christmas is a precious time, but even more so for those who are cherishing every moment with a beloved family member with terminal illness.

More than a million people in the UK are expected to be supporting a loved one who has a terminal illness over Christmas, while facing the possibility that this could be their last together.

For some, it will be the first Christmas without their mum, dad, husband, wife or partner.

People often say they don’t know where to turn or what help is available, which is why I am writing about our free, confidential Support Line on 0800 090 2309. It offers information and support about any aspect of terminal illness, as well as bereavement support.

Our Support Line will be open from Sunday, December 24 to Tuesday, January 2.

The hours are: Christmas Eve, 10am to 4pm; Christmas Day and Boxing Day, 10am to 2pm; December 27-29, 8am to 6pm; December 30, 11am to 5pm; New Year’s Eve, 10am to 4pm; New Year’s Day, 10am to 2pm; January 2, 8am to 6pm.

If you are in need of support, or have any questions about terminal illness, the Support Line is here for you.

Our trained Support Line officers are also on hand to offer support via our online chat service at mariecurie.org.uk/support

Karen Torley

General Manager North East at Marie Curie