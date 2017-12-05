Careers event attracts best in business

A careers-related event at Morpeth’s high school has continued to go from strength to strength.

The fourth staging of King Edward’s Inspires recently took place, with even more delegates in attendance.

This year’s event attracted more than 60 organisations from the worlds of further and higher education, apprenticeship and training providers and well-known employers.

It was once again also supported by KEVI alumni.

King Edward’s Inspires is a mix of the traditional careers fair, with a supplementary programme of talks and workshops designed to give a little more detail on a particular area.

Representatives from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership attended to provide up-to-date information on the state of the region’s job market, and provide a glimpse of where exactly the jobs are in terms of sector.

Those who came along from Student Finance England gave students and their parents/carers the full overview of the finance options for university and the application process.

Leanne Johnston, assistant headteacher at KEVI, said: “This event is a step on our students’ journey to becoming accomplished young adults, as well as being ready for the workplace and the challenges that will bring.

“There were a whole host of organisations and employers supporting the event, and we could not be more grateful to them for their time.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome students and their parents from Berwick Academy and The Northumberland Church of England Academy.

“We have worked extensively with colleagues in these schools on the national Career Benchmarks Pilot.”