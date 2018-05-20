CARERS: Many ways to join in event

Help carers in being healthy and connected this Carers’ Week (June 11-17).

Some 6.5 million people in the UK look after a loved one with a disability, illness, mental health problem or extra needs as they grow older.

While caring can be hugely rewarding, it can have a huge effect on us, our lives and our plans. Unpaid carers are often unprepared for the impact caring can have and frequently put their own health and wellbeing needs to the back of the queue.

That’s why this Carers’ Week we are asking individuals and communities to help unpaid carers stay Healthy And Connected.

Whoever you are, whatever you do, you can make a difference by helping to make it easier for people to recognise their role as a carer and get support.

There are lots of different ways to get involved. Visit www.carersweek.org and pledge your support, or run an activity or event. You can find lots of ideas on the website.

Follow Carers’ Week on Twitter @CarersWeek and use the hashtag #carersweek, and like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carersweek

Carers are the mainstay of our communities. Let’s make the most of Carers’ Week to show them just how much we recognise and value the vital contribution they make to our families, communities and wider society.

Heléna Herklots CBE

Chief Executive Carers UK