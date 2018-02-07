Celebration event to mark Northumberland College’s Diamond Jubilee

Former staff and students of Northumberland College are being invited to a Diamond Jubilee celebration.

Although the college’s origins lie in the colliery school founded in 1920 by Ashington Coal Company, the 2017/18 academic year marks 60 years since the opening of the present Ashington site in 1957.

College alumni, families and friends are invited to attend the first of a series of jubilee events at its Ashington Campus in College Road, between 2pm and 4pm on Friday.

There will be refreshments, unveiling of a dedicated website, a film of archive footage of the college over the years, and a tour of the campus, with guests encouraged to share stories and memories.

To attend the event, RSVP by emailing jubilee@northland.ac.uk

The college is also calling on alumni to share their memories of college and to find out more via its @NCDiamondJubilee Facebook page and website www.northumberlandjubilee.co.uk

Northumberland College’s Chairman of Governors Jacqui Henderson CBE said: “I know from my own experience of being a full-time O-level student at the college in 1968 what a significant positive impact this had on my own life and career.

“I was a student in the general studies department and can well remember all of my tutors, as well as sneaking off down the staff stairs on a Wednesday afternoon to avoid compulsory sports activities.

“It is true to say that this really did change my life and offered me the chance to fulfil a lifelong ambition of being a teacher, which then led me to undertake many other interesting and fulfilling jobs throughout my career.

“I know that there will be many other interesting personal success stories and I hope you will want to share them.”