CEO welcomes three new additions to learning trust

An education trust that was formed in Morpeth has expanded its area and almost doubled its membership after welcoming three schools as partners.

Harbottle Church of England First School, Thropton Village First School and Dr Thomlinson Church of England Middle School, all in the greater Morpeth catchment area, are the newest members.

This means that The Three Rivers Learning Trust is now a Mixed Multi-Academy Trust, comprising of more than 400 staff and 3,000 students.

The news follows last year’s trust expansion as Abbeyfields First School was welcomed as the first step in its aim to grow to around 15 schools in the next five years.

All seven of its schools are publicly funded, independent schools, working together as one cohesive unit with greater autonomy and collaboration across a three to 18 age range.

One of the key aims of The Three Rivers, which was previously a Multi-Academy Trust made up of King Edward VI School and Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools, is to provide better links throughout the school experience to improve career opportunities for staff and students alike.

Simon Taylor, CEO of The Three Rivers Learning Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome these three community schools to the trust.

“All of them are important institutions that strive to give every child the self-confidence to develop a lifelong love of learning to use in whatever they choose to do in the future.”

The move is already paying dividends as the trust’s growth enables it to access capital funding of around £500,000 per year, which will help improve all of the school buildings it looks after.

Liam Murtagh, executive head of Dr Thomlinson Middle School and Thropton First School, said: “We feel that this exciting development for both our schools will deliver significant benefits to the future learning and well-being of our children.”