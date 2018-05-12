CEREMONY: Grateful for the support

The Newcastle and Gateshead Branch of the Royal Air Force Association wishes to thank all those who attended and supported our Commonwealth Remembrance Ceremony at Chevington Cemetery.

This took place on April 22.

We wish to thank all those who paid tribute to the gallant young men who gave their lives during World War II.

More than 200 people attended the ceremony.

Our branch wishes to thank the personnel of RAF Boulmer, Northumbria University’s Air Squadron and 1801 Squadron ATC for their support.

We are also grateful to the numerous veterans who came along, together with their standard bearers.

And also to Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP and the local councillors who joined us for this event.

Finally, our thanks go to Backworth Colliery Band for its music and to Mr and Mrs Dickinson, of the Trap Inn, Broomhill, for the wonderful buffet.

Sydney Graham

Ceremonial Officer, Newcastle and Gateshead Branch, RAFA