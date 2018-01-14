Chance to donate to floral clock project

Efforts to restore Morpeth’s Floral Clock are progressing and residents are being asked to help with the fund-raising campaign.

The Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock was established in the autumn. It has been busy over the Christmas period and is now a fully constituted group with a bank account for public donations.

Its goal is to have the clock returned to its full glory in time for the summer judging of the 2018 Britain in Bloom competition and Northumberland County Council has been very supportive – the box hedge numerals have now been removed and an assessment of the structure in Carlisle Park is set to take place on Tuesday morning.

People can donate at TSB Bank in Newgate Street, by BACS to sort code 30-95-76, account number 31912568, by cheque payable to The Friends of Morpeth Floral Clock, send it to 13 Pottery Bank Court, Morpeth, NE61 1DS, or online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/morpethfloralclock