Chance to live the high life in town centre

The company behind a new set of luxury flats in Morpeth says the town now has what is probably its first ever penthouse.

Countylife Homes’ bid to demolish the building that used to contain Greystoke Surgery and replace it with a residential development was approved by Northumberland County Council at the second time of asking last year.

Works have included creating a 2,100sq ft apartment that occupies the entire top floor of the converted building.

The £800,000 penthouse includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms/shower rooms, a huge open-plan kitchen, dining and living area and two balconies – one from the main living area and the other accessible from the master bedroom.

It overlooks landscaped private grounds and the attractive period streetscape, which surrounds a development that includes a further four apartments on the ground and first floors.

Countylife Homes’ managing director, Mike Pattison, said: “We don’t believe Morpeth has ever had a penthouse before and we’re pretty sure it has never had a home quite like this one.

“We’ve earned a reputation of building the finest quality homes and this project is one of which we’re especially proud.

“We’ve worked hard to produce a building with a modern twist that adds to a traditional street scene, while providing living spaces with all the trappings of luxury living in the 21st century.

“This home really is unique to the town and situated in one of the most desirable locations.”

With all the other apartments sold from plan, only the penthouse remains available and those interested can make an appointment to attend a ‘hard hat’ event between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, January 20, to see it for themselves.

Call 01670 785693 or email cwoodcock@countylife.co.uk to book a place.

Greystoke has external finishes of cut stone, render and slate and provides secure car parking beneath the development, with two spaces for each apartment.